Exklusiv: Zanox übernimmt ShareASale

Am Sonntag beginnt in Las Vegas die Affiliate Summit West, die weltweit größte Affiliate-Konferenz.

Eine große Sensation wurde dabei bereits heute vermeldet. Denn Affiliate Window (gehört zu Zanox) hat die Übernahme von ShareASale verkündet.

Mit 4.500 Merchants und über 100.000 aktiven Affiliates, sowie mehr als 12 Mio. Transaktionen im Jahr ist ShareASale eines der größten Affiliate-Netzwerke in den USA. Das Wachstum von ShareASale von 2013-2015 betrug dabei über 25%.

ShareASale ist noch eines der wenigen inhabergeführten Affiliate-Netzwerke, welches von Brian Littleton gegründet wurde und nach wie vor als CEO geführt wird. Wir haben bereits 2010 ein Interview in unserem Podcast Affiliate MusixX mit ihm geführt (zum Interview)

Zu der Übernahme durch Affiliate Window sagt Brian: „Affiliate Window mirrors our commitment to value-driven customer solutions, strong ethics, industry compliance and unparalleled company culture. The acquisition promises to provide both a premier mix of innovative technology as well as a committed and congruent team to service our combined global base of customers. On a personal note, the strong commitment to ethics and company culture were critical in choosing this partner to go forward with and provide the opportunity and growth to our long-time customers, and loyal employees.“

Auch Zanox-CEO Mark Walters äußert sich zur Übernahme von ShareASale: „The acquisition of ShareASale plays a crucial part in our group mission of becoming the partner of choice globally for affiliate marketing. Brian and his team have built a fantastic business that truly reflects the ethos we share; compliant activity, adaptive technology and a fantastic culture. We very much look forward to coupling this with our unique brand of quality service, valuable insights and world class technical innovation.“

Gerade durch zahlreiche technische Innovationen wie Real-Time-Tracking, Clickstream-Attribution oder Custom Link Creation ist ShareASale sicherlich eine sehr gute Ergänzung zu Zanox und Affiliate Window. Man darf gespannt sein, wie die 3 Netzwerke Zanox, Affiliate Window und ShareASale zukünftig vereint werden.

Die Keynote von Brian Littleton auf der Affiliate Summit 2015 findet Ihr hier:





Bildquelle: Q pictues / pixelio.de